50 Stories: Wayne Cabot Relives Award-Winning Coverage Of ‘Miracle On The Hudson’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Every week into December, WCBS 880’s Wayne Cabot will deliver an anniversary podcast called 50 Stories.
We here at WCBS are overflowing with anecdotes from our five decades of news coverage in New York. The 50 Stories podcast will be our way of pulling back the curtain and offering some insight into the work we do here every day along with the stories we’ve lived through and reported on since becoming an all news broadcast in 1967.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Who better to lead us than our veteran news anchor and resident radio geek (we actually have a few of them here) Wayne Cabot? This week, Wayne attempts to squeeze five decades into a 10 minute audio appetizer before sitting down with news managers Tim Scheld and Jonathan Clark who are managing the 50th anniversary project.
Not many stories happen so close to home for the WCBS news team, but that was the case in January 2009 when US Air Flight 1549, leaving LaGuardia Airport headed for North Carolina, made an emergency landing in the Hudson River just blocks from our then-studios on West 57th Street.
WCBS won numerous awards for our coverage that afternoon, and the play-by-play from anchors Steve Scott and Wayne Cabot along with reporter Rich Lamb was gripping and amazing.
As part of our 50th anniversary, we offer you the chance to listen back to an audio summary of the coverage from that afternoon on WCBS Newsradio 880.
