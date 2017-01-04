50 Stories: Wayne Cabot Kicks Off Weekly Podcast, Recapping 5 Decades Of Newsradio

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Every week into December, WCBS 880’s Wayne Cabot will deliver a 50th anniversary podcast called 50 Stories.
We here at WCBS are overflowing with anecdotes from our five decades of news coverage in New York. The 50 Stories podcast will be our way of pulling back the curtain and offering some insight into the work we do here every day along with the stories we’ve lived through and reported on since becoming an all news broadcast in 1967.
Who better to lead us than our veteran news anchor and resident radio geek (we actually have a few of them here) Wayne Cabot? This week, Wayne attempts to squeeze five decades into a 10 minute audio appetizer before sitting down with news managers Tim Scheld and Jonathan Clark who are managing the 50th anniversary project.
