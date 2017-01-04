CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 4, 2017

January 4, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With Jerry Recco galavanting across the country due to his Rutgers men’s basketball duties, it was up to Chris Lopresti to provide Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.” It turned out to be a pretty easy gig, thanks to Craig singing about his ideal afternoon radio program.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the Wednesday edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The “hump day” show proved to be entertaining. Craig was kind enough to provide a plan for the Jets to turn things around next season, Brandon Marshall got some stuff off his chest, and Odell Beckham Jr. showed up on time to Tuesday’s practice with a new nickname. In addition, the guys discussed an NFL investment gone bad, offered some movie reviews, and received a call from New York Daily News Jets reporter Manish Mehta.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia