LISTEN: Brian Billick Talks Giants-Packers Matchup On WFAN

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Brian Billick laid out the good and bad for the Giants as they head into Green Bay for a wild-card showdown Sunday.
“The good news is this is the best secondary that Aaron Rodgers will have faced all year long,” the Super Bowl-winning coach and NFL Network analyst told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday. “The bad news is (they’re) now facing an Aaron Rodgers who over the last six games, this is the best six-game winning streak he’s ever had in his career.”
While the Giants’ offense has sputtered for much of the season, Billick said Eli Manning has a way of coming alive in the playoffs. He cited the 2011 season, in which Manning tossed 29 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the regular season, but had a 9-to-1 TD-to-interception ratio in Big Blue’s Super Bowl run.
“They’ve got to draw on that, going, ‘Look, we’ve been here before,'” Billick said.
