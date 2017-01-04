Caught On Video: Vandal Smashes Car Windows In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man caught on video smashing windows and mirrors of a parked SUV in Brooklyn.
The incident took place at 5 p.m. on November 13, police said.
The suspect can be seen crossing the street, walking up to a parked SUV and bashing the windows. He then walks around to the other side of the SUV and swings at the side mirror and smashes the passenger window before running off.
Police say the suspect drove off in a white Mercedes-Benz with New Jersey license plates.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-88-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.