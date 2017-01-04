Caught On Video: Vandal Smashes Car Windows In Brooklyn

January 4, 2017 3:42 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man caught on video smashing windows and mirrors of a parked SUV in Brooklyn.

The incident took place at 5 p.m. on November 13, police said.

The suspect can be seen crossing the street, walking up to a parked SUV and bashing the windows. He then walks around to the other side of the SUV and swings at the side mirror and smashes the passenger window before running off.

Police say the suspect drove off in a white Mercedes-Benz with New Jersey license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-88-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia