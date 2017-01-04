Police Union Reps Want ‘Repugnant’ Painting In Capitol Depicting Officers As Pigs Removed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police union presidents in New York City and California are calling a painting on display in the US Capitol “reprehensible and repugnant” and want it removed.
The painting appears to depict police officers as pigs shooting innocent people. Signs that say “racism kills” and “stop killing” can be seen in the piece.
In a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan, police union representatives from four cities in California as well as Ed Mullins of NYC asked Ryan to immediately remove the art from our nation’s Capitol.
The letter in parts reads, “This latest indignation, sponsored by an elected official intent on pandering to professional protesters, unfortunately adds credence to a demonstrably false narrative about law enforcement that undermines the safety of law enforcement officers and those we protect. This false narrative portrays law enforcement professionals as posing a danger to the very communities we serve. That is untrue and this “art” reinforces this false narrative and is disrespectful on so many levels.
In closing, the letter asks Ryan to send a message that he supports the men and women of law enforcement and to remove “this stain from our beloved Capitol.”