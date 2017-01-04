Caught On Video: Man Viciously Beaten With Broomstick During Bronx Robbery

LIRR Latest: Crash At Atlantic Terminal Injures At Least 103 | Facebook | Twitter1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Photos

January 4, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Broom, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captured a suspect viciously beating another man with a broomstick in the Bronx.

The suspect attacked the victim in the lobby of a building at Boston Road and Union Avenue on Monday at 8:10 a.m., police said.

The attacker stole the victim’s wallet and jacket and ran off, according to police.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas for treatment of a laceration to his forehead.

Police say the suspect is 5’5″, 140 pounds, has a moustache, heavy build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-88-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

