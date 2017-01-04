Caught On Video: Man Viciously Beaten With Broomstick During Bronx Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captured a suspect viciously beating another man with a broomstick in the Bronx.
The suspect attacked the victim in the lobby of a building at Boston Road and Union Avenue on Monday at 8:10 a.m., police said.
The attacker stole the victim’s wallet and jacket and ran off, according to police.
The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas for treatment of a laceration to his forehead.
Police say the suspect is 5’5″, 140 pounds, has a moustache, heavy build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-88-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.