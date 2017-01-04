Cuomo Announces $10 Billion JFK Airport Modernization Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When it was built, John F. Kennedy International Airport was a marvel of modern achievement. Now, it ranks 59th our of the world’s top 100 airports.
“It was built ahead of it’s time,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday. “Now, time has passed us by.”
Cuomo announced a blueprint Wednesday to upgrade or build new terminals with world class amenities at the heavily trafficked hub.
In addition, he pledged to replace the airport’s confusing bowl of roads with a ring roadway, add lanes to the Van Wyck Expressway, fix the Kew Gardens Interchange, expand the JFK AirTrain, and at least contemplate a one seat ride to the airport.
“You put it together, it’s going to be in the ballpark of a ten billion dollar plan,” Cuomo said in the Wednesday announcement. “It is an investment. I am proud of it.”
The governor says the airport has the potential to drive up to $7 billion in private investment.
No timeline for the plan was announced.
