‘It’s An Amazing Idea,’ Councilman Wants To End Frustration Of Driving Behind Garbage Trucks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — They’re a welcome sight when garbage piles up on the sidewalk, but getting stuck behind a sanitation truck is no fun for city drivers.

“Cause I always get stuck behind a garbage truck and it always makes me late in the mornings,” Tamara Mose told CBS2’s Jessica Borg.

Especially — she said — while driving in her neighborhood, on narrow one-way streets, like in some Brooklyn neighborhoods.

“It’s the most frustrating thing as a New Yorker,” City Councilman David Greenfield said.

Greenfield said he has a bill that would bring that frustration to an end.

On Wednesday, he proposed making it a requirement for the Sanitation Department to publicly release its GPS data on trucks so that drivers can see exactly where trucks are in real-time.

“It’s really a win, win, win. A win for the drivers, it’s also a win for the sanitation workers, it’s very frustrating when you’re trying to do your job. People are honking, they’re yelling,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said the GPS data could then be used to create navigation apps to warn people about what streets to avoid.

Kevin Serrano would use them.

“It’s an amazing idea,” he said.

The Sanitation Department already makes GPS tracking data on trucks available during snowstorms so people can see if their streets have been plowed.

“I want to make it real-time, every day, just put the information out there,” Greenfield said.

The Sanitation Department said it doesn’t comment on pending legislation, CBS2 reached out to the Sanitation Union but did not receive a response.

For now drivers won’t use apps, but will have to rely on patience instead.