Cops Probe Skimmer Scam At Jefferson Township Bank’s Drive Through ATM

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The next time you see an ATM you may want to take a closer look.

Police in Jefferson Township are investigating the use of a skimmer to steal personal banking information at the Oak Ridge Branch of the Lakeland Bank.

“At this point we have at least 30 victims that we know of,” Det. Richard Geib told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Police said they found the device on the drive through ATM off Berkshire Valley Road.

“I’ve used that machine within the last month,” David Penicaro said.

“The ATM has a skimmer attached to the front where people put credit cards. It then records that information and the person or persons comes at a later date and use it at other ATMs with the information,” Geib said.

Here’s how the skimmer works; first the actual machine is put over the real card slot. When you slide your car it stores your number and pin, the thief must pick the skimmer up to retrieve the saved information.

Lakeland Bank customers are urged to check their accounts for suspicious activity, and many people showed up on Wednesday to do just that.

“I wanted to know what security was being done about it,” one customer said.

One victim on the scam was filing a police report. He said he was taken for a couple hundred dollars, but the bank reimbursed him.

Police have been asking customers to alert them to anything out of the ordinary.

“If it looks like it’s been moved, different color, scratched up, I would avoid using that ATM,” he said.

Detectives said they do have surveillance footage of a suspect attaching the skimmer but were waiting to release it as they investigate.

Police said customers in Jersey City and Hoboken may also be affected.