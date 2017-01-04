CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Manning Defuses Outrage Over Teammates’ Off-Day Miami Trip

Veteran Quarterback Lightens The Mood, Says Giants In Question Always Do The Work When It Matters January 4, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Eli Manning, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Touchdown passes, late winning drives and 400-yard passing games aren’t always what make a quarterback a leader in the NFL.

It’s the ability to take what might be a troublesome situation and calmly make it go away.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning did that on Tuesday on his 36th birthday, and he didn’t have to even take a snap.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP got behind a microphone and defused a story that some tried to blow out of proportion because receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and rookie Sterling Shepard took a trip to Miami after Sunday’s 19-10 win over Washington to celebrate.

It was the players’ day off and they boarded a yacht owned by singer Trey Songz and met with Justin Bieber. Pictures of Beckham and Shepard with their shirts off were circulated on the internet.

Of course, some critics suggested what the players did was wrong because the Giants (11-5) are traveling to Green Bay this weekend to play the Packers on Sunday in the NFC wild-card game. It’s New York’s first postseason game since the 2011 season.

MOREKeidel: Wild Card Weekend Will Be A Smorgasbord Of Football Goodness

Manning didn’t have to wait long to be asked about the trip. He started his response with his usual matter-of-fact answer.

“I think as a team we kind of always pride ourselves on being well prepared, so when I saw some of the pictures I was a little disappointed, just because, obviously, they didn’t pack accordingly,” Manning deadpanned. “They didn’t have any shirts, obviously, all long pants, no shorts, no flip flops or anything. So I am just disappointed on their packing and not being prepared for that situation.”

It got people to laugh, and that was perfect.

Manning was a little more serious when asked if he was disappointed in the players from a football perspective.

“I don’t really get into what guys do on their off days,” he said. “It is their off day and they can do what they want and it is about coming here today, being prepared and really getting ready for tomorrow’s practice and being able to go out there and perform at a high level.”

Beckham told ESPN that the receivers made the trip “to get our minds right.”

Manning, on the other hand, followed his normal routine on his day off. He showed up at Giants headquarters, watched some videotape, talked to the coaches about the Packers and went over some schemes.

“But that is kind of what a quarterback has to do,” he said. “If guys want to get away for a day, I think they were a little low on their Vitamin D and went to get some sunshine to get the Vitamin D up, to make sure that they are staying healthy for the cold weather in Green Bay.”

Manning cracked a few jokes about the receivers in the practice huddle on Tuesday, which he thought were funny.

“They thought they weren’t as good,” Manning said. “It is all good. Those guys come out to practice and are prepared for everything that we do, so nothing has changed.”

Manning said getting to the playoffs this year after missing the last four made him realize how tough it is to get to the postseason.

“You want to take advantage of every opportunity that you get to make them because you don’t know if, when you’ll get another chance,” the No. 1 pick in the 2004 draft said. “I guess early on in your career you think you kind of know that, but until you get into your later years and you just don’t know if you will get that opportunity again, so you want to give it your all, give it your best like you always do. But just understand that it is special to get here, and you want to try and make a run when you can.”

Guard Justin Pugh said Manning has a dry sense of humor he has come to appreciate.

“He said something in the huddle today about his birthday: ‘Oh, yeah, we’ll all go do something for my birthday tonight, joking around,'” Pugh recalled. “That’s just Eli. He has that good sense of humor, which is nice. It apparently relieves tensions in situations.”

It worked Tuesday even when someone quipped that there was a photo-shopped picture of a shirtless Manning on the boat with his receivers.

“I was telling people that I was the one who took the photo,” Manning said, “because they wouldn’t let me in it without my shirt off.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia