Analyst: Resignation Was Right Move For Indicted Oyster Bay Town Supervisor

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An analyst said Wednesday that indicted Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto was doing the right thing by resigning.

Venditto announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he felt it was in the best interests of the town. He said it would “be difficult, if not impossible,” for him to function as the town supervisor as he focused on clearing his name.

Hofstra University political analyst Larry Levy told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall it was a smart move on Venditto’s part.

“It give John Venditto a chance to focus on his criminal case,” Levy said. “It gives him a chance to help his a family heal, and it gives the Nassau and Oyster Bay Republican Party a chance to find themselves a new standard bearer.”

Many believe Venditto’s son, Michael Venditto, lost his reelection bid for state Senate because of his father’s indictment.

“His family name certainly helped him get a head start in politics, and it may be that his family name at this sad point in time for them, has helped put his career on hold,” Levy said.

Venditto, along with Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, were indicted in October on federal corruption charges. Authorities allege that Mangano and Venditto schemed “to solicit bribes and kickbacks” from a businessman.

Mangano’s wife is charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job at the businessman’s restaurant.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)