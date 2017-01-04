LIRR Passengers Describe Atlantic Terminal Crash As ‘Total Chaos’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passengers on board a Long Island Rail Road train described a scene of “total chaos” after it crashed into a bumping block at the end of a track at Atlantic Terminal Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. as the Far Rockaway train was pulling into the terminal on track 6. MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast said the train went up and over the bumping block. It then crashed into an employee area on the platform.

Passengers on board the train described the scene.

“I just remember the train went ‘boom,'” passenger Tracy Brown said. “The train went ‘boom,’ people fell out of their seats, people fell in the aisles. We were in literally knocked out of our seats.”

“I was getting up from my seat and there was a loud impact and I flew forward and then flew backward,” a passenger named Amanda told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “It was total chaos, there was smoke on the train and we were sitting there in shock.”

David Feit was in the first car.

“We were pulling into the station in what appeared to be its regular speed and suddenly there was a jolt and a jump up. I was sitting at the time, jumped out of my seat and then back down and up again,” he told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. “The train jumped the end of the line and went right over the embankment and into a station office and people who were standing up to exit the train all toppled on top of each other.”

Passenger Robert Fried said there was “a big jolt” as the train pulled into the station.

“Everyone in front of me was actually doing a head jerk and falling and we’re like what’s going on and we feel the impact,” he told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. “It was pretty intense and pretty scary. You think you’re just going to work this morning and this stuff happens.”

Another passenger said “it was just shocking.”

“It was a sudden impact,” she told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck. “We were just seconds away from stopping. How could we crash coming into the station when we’re just seconds away from stopping?”

Some passengers were carried out on waiting stretchers. Others were seen right outside the terminal, some holding ice packs to their heads and nursing bloody noses.

“It was just this big impact and I was sitting right in the seat and my head just went right forward on that hard, tough seat and it banged me right in the head,” said passenger Natasha Mosley.

“I hit my head against the chair in front of me,” passenger Olga Cruz told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond. “It was a hard stop, yes.”

The FDNY said 103 people suffered minor injuries. Of those injured, officials say there was nothing more severe than a possible broken leg.

The NTSB is sending a team to investigate the incident.