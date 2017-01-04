Police: Mother Arrested After 1-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother has been arrested after police said her 1-year-old daughter was found dead inside a Queens home.
Police were called to the home on Elmhurst Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrives, they found 1-year-old Sanggye Lhakyi unconscious and unresponsive on a bed, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died, but police sources tell CBS2 the child was strangled.
Police said the little girl’s mother, 33-year-old Shangbo Xiangshengjie, was arrested and charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing.