LIRR Train Crash At Atlantic Terminal Injures At Least 103 | Facebook | Twitter1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Photos

Recent Train Derailments, Crashes Near New York City

January 4, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Hoboken Crash, LIRR, LIRR Derailment, New Jeresey, New York City, train derailment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people were hurt Wednesday morning when a Long Island Rail Road train crashed  at Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

The FDNY says at least 103 people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the derailment, which happened on track 6.

PHOTOS: LIRR Train Derailment In Brooklyn | 5 Deadliest Train Crashes In The Tri-State

This latest incident comes at the heels of several other train derailments throughout New York City, New Jersey and the Tri-State area over the last few months.

Here’s a roundup of the most recent train derailments in our area:

14494659 1792003967708486 8705255192539351954 n e1483540397960 Recent Train Derailments, Crashes Near New York City

A Long Island Rail Road train derailed near New Hyde Park around 9:10 p.m. Saturday.

Oct. 8, 2016: A passenger train collided with an LIRR work train, causing the Huntington-bound train to derail a half mile east of the New Hyde Park station. Officials say 29 people were injured.

A freight train derailed in the Bronx on Oct. 5, 2016. (credit: CBS2)

A freight train derailed in the Bronx on Oct. 5, 2016. (credit: CBS2)

Oct. 5, 2016: A CSX freight train derailed in the Bronx, disrupting Amtrak service.

The derailment took place around 9:15 a.m. in the Oak Point rail yard near Bruckner Boulevard and Longwood Avenue in Hunts Point, CSX said in a statement.

Eight freight cars derailed. Seven were empty, and one contained lumber, CSX said.

No injuries were reported.

gettyimages 611263426 e1483540459263 Recent Train Derailments, Crashes Near New York City

Train personnel survey the NJ TRANSIT train that crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal September 29, 2016 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)

September 29, 2016: a NJ TRANSIT train crashed into a terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey, leaving  one dead and more than 100 others injured.

NJ TRANSIT Train Crash: Photos | Videos | Transit Changes

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said the NJ TRANSIT train from Spring Valley, New York was traveling at a high rate of speed when the train — carrying 250 passengers — crashed through all of the barriers, slamming into the interior wall of the Hoboken Terminal around 8:45 a.m.

An SUV and NJ TRANSIT train crashed in Newark on July 28, 2016. (credit: CBS2)

An SUV and NJ TRANSIT train crashed in Newark on July 28, 2016. (credit: CBS2)

July 28, 2016: An SUV and light rail train crashed in Newark at Franklin Avenue and Franklin Street.

One person aboard the train was injured.

Trains were delayed between Branch Brook Park and Grove Street after the accident.

 

