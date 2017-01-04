Recent Train Derailments, Crashes Near New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people were hurt Wednesday morning when a Long Island Rail Road train crashed at Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

The FDNY says at least 103 people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the derailment, which happened on track 6.

This latest incident comes at the heels of several other train derailments throughout New York City, New Jersey and the Tri-State area over the last few months.

Here’s a roundup of the most recent train derailments in our area:

Oct. 8, 2016: A passenger train collided with an LIRR work train, causing the Huntington-bound train to derail a half mile east of the New Hyde Park station. Officials say 29 people were injured.

Oct. 5, 2016: A CSX freight train derailed in the Bronx, disrupting Amtrak service.

The derailment took place around 9:15 a.m. in the Oak Point rail yard near Bruckner Boulevard and Longwood Avenue in Hunts Point, CSX said in a statement.

Eight freight cars derailed. Seven were empty, and one contained lumber, CSX said.

No injuries were reported.

September 29, 2016: a NJ TRANSIT train crashed into a terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey, leaving one dead and more than 100 others injured.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said the NJ TRANSIT train from Spring Valley, New York was traveling at a high rate of speed when the train — carrying 250 passengers — crashed through all of the barriers, slamming into the interior wall of the Hoboken Terminal around 8:45 a.m.

July 28, 2016: An SUV and light rail train crashed in Newark at Franklin Avenue and Franklin Street.

One person aboard the train was injured.

Trains were delayed between Branch Brook Park and Grove Street after the accident.