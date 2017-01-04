Sources: Woman Found Dead With Scarf Tied Around Neck In Alphabet City Apartment

CBSNewYork (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the mysterious death of a woman in the East Village Wednesday.
Police responded to the the building at 10 Avenue D in the Lillan Wald Houses public housing development around 1:42 p.m. for reports of an unconscious female.
Sources tell CBS2 that a friend of the woman came to the apartment earlier in the day and found the front door open.
The friend entered the apartment and found the victim laying face up and unresponsive with a scarf tied around her neck, according to sources.
There was some blood found in the apartment as well, according to sources.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
At this time it is unclear whether or not the death is suspicious. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.
The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld pending family notification.