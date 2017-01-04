Trump Cautions GOP: Make Sure Democrats, ‘Schumer Clowns’ Own ‘Obamacare Disaster’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donald Trump is warning Republicans against letting Democrats escape blame for problems with President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The president-elect is making his views known in a series of new tweets and he’s taking aim at the Senate’s Democratic leader, New York’s Chuck Schumer — a top defender of the health overhaul.

Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight – be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Trump has this advice for fellow Republicans: “Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web.” And Trump says “massive increases” in health costs will occur this year “and Dems are to blame for the mess.”

Trump also says the law “will fall of its own weight — be careful.”

Schumer fired back to Trump’s tweets, saying that “Republicans should stop clowning around with America’s health care.”

“Don’t #MakeAmericaSickAgain,” he tweeted.

Republicans should stop clowning around with America’s health care. Don’t #MakeAmericaSickAgain — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 4, 2017

Trump’s tweeting comes as the new GOP-led Congress begins initial steps toward dismantling Obama’s law.

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama made a rare visit to Capitol Hill this morning, hashing out a plan with congressional Democrats to stop Republicans from getting rid of his signature law, CBS’ Weijia Jiang reported.

Democrats are also issuing their own warning.

In a statement Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asserted around 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose health coverage and around $250 million in tax credits if the Affordable Care Act was repealed.

“The cost of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, to state and local budgets and to the New Yorkers who depend on its health care coverage, is simply too high to justify,” Cuomo said in a press release. “Since its implementation, the Affordable Care Act has become a powerful tool to lower the cost of health insurance for local governments and New Yorkers, and it is essential that the federal government does not jeopardize the health and livelihoods of millions of working families.”

Roughly 1.6 of the 2.7 million people at risk to lose coverage live in New York City’s five boroughs.

“The problem is Republicans have nothing to replace it, with and I do agree with President-elect Trump we can’t have people dying in the streets,” Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, said.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting separately with GOP lawmakers.

A recent CBS poll shows just one in ten Americans think Obamacare is working well.

More than 20 million Americans are enrolled in the Affordable Care Act.

