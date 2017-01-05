1/5 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see a bit of cloud cover this afternoon, but the real story will be the dramatic change in the temperatures: from the low 50’s yesterday to the low and mid 30’s today! And any breeze you encounter will make it feel even colder — only about 25°.

The first half of the evening looks to stay quiet, but we’ll see on and off snow late in the evening through about sunrise tomorrow. Snow accumulations will range from a coating to 2+” with the highest amounts far south and east. As for the remainder of your Friday, expect clouds giving way to some breaks of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30’s.

And on Saturday we’ll be watching a system offshore, but for now, it looks like it will only bring us some cloud cover and potentially a few flakes to our distant southeast suburbs. Highs will be even colder that day — around 30°.