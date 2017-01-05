1/5 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

January 5, 2017 4:15 AM
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning,

Winter is here. It is cold, it is windy. Feels-like temps will be in the teens to start off. By the days end we can expect temps to reach the lower 30s with it still feeling like the 20s.

Tonight, a low pressure system barrels our way bringing light snow accumulations by Friday morning. This will make for a slippery commute. But by 8 a.m., most snow has paused and it will continue to go drift east.

Have a great day everyone!

G

