4 Injured, 3 Critically, In Bronx Multi-Vehicle Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were taken to area hospitals late Thursday after a multi-vehicle accident in the Bronx.
The crash happened Thursday night at Boston Road and Wallace Avenue in the Allerton section of t he Bronx. Three vehicles were involved, according to the FDNY.
The four injured victims were all pinned in their vehicles, the FDNY said. After extrication, three of the victims were in critical condition and a fourth in serious, but stable condition, the FDNY said.
The victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital, the FDNY said.
A fifth person suffered a minor injury and refused medical treatment, the FDNY said. That person was described as a bystander.
Further details were not immediately available.