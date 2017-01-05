LISTEN: Giants’ McAdoo Discusses Preparing For Elements At Lambeau Field

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ben McAdoo is preaching preparation this week as his Giants get ready for their wild-card game at Green Bay — but that isn’t limited to X’s and O’s.

In his weekly spot on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show, the Giants coach said he’s been preparing for the elements at Lambeau Field by having players practice with frozen balls. The high temperature Sunday is forecast to be around 15 degrees.

McAdoo is also trying to ensure his players are wearing the proper cleats.

“One play can really impact the game — and not only the game, it can change history,” he said. “We have to be smart in what type of footwear we put on. That’s a big part of the game. … We can’t be slipping out there during an important part of the game.”



McAdoo knows first-hand about the conditions at Lambeau, having served as a Packers assistant for eight seasons. He also knows a lot about Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom he worked closely with — McAdoo was quarterbacks coach for two years.

MORE: Palladino: Weather Won’t Lead To Giants’ Undoing In Green Bay

Rodgers enters the game red hot, having thrown for 15 touchdowns and no interceptions in Green Bay’s six-game winning streak.

“When Aaron is on time and in rhythm and the receivers are creating separation on time, his precision, it’s one of the best of all time,” McAdoo said. “So we need to do a good job of disrupting their timing, creating messes as much as we can up front for him and keep him in the pocket.”

McAdoo also knows his own quarterback, Eli Manning, has a knack for playoff heroics, having led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles. McAdoo was on the Packers’ staff when Manning and the Giants beat Green Bay in the playoffs following the 2007 and 2011 seasons.

MORE: Video Shows Adderall Being Offered On Giants’ Miami Boat Trip

“We draw on Eli’s experience all the time,” McAdoo said. “He’s very consistent in the way he prepares. Very focused this week, just like the entire locker room. Every game’s important to him, and we’re going to lean on him like we always do to keep us in good plays and not always search for the perfect play and make smart decisions.

“I’ve been on the other side of a couple of those games, and I know he has the little flair for the dramatic and he can make big plays when he’s called upon to do so.”

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player above.