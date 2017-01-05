Boomer & Carton: More On The Miami Boat Ride, Knicks Lose Yet Again, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
As details continue to emerge about the boat ride taken by Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and others off Miami following the Giants’ Week 17 win, Boomer and Craig felt compelled to talk about it some more on Thursday morning.
On a positive note, Big Blue’s secondary now has a catchy nickname.
Also up for discussion were the Knicks, after they were done in by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday night at the Garden. New York has now lost six in a row.