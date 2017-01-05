Boomer & Carton: More On The Miami Boat Ride, Knicks Lose Yet Again, And More

Wild Card Opponent Profile: Rejuvenated Giants Look To Cool Off Red-Hot PackersIn this NFL era of glitz and glamour, the 2016 version of the New York Giants (11-5) was steady and predictable. This week's opponent, the Green Bay Packers (10-6), were the polar opposite of that. The Pack had to reel off six consecutive wins just to make the playoffs. Fittingly, these two NFL stalwarts face off on Sunday at Lambeau Field on Wild Care weekend.