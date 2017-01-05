Broadway To Dim Lights In Honor Of Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Broadway theaters plan to dim their marquee lights Friday night in memory of actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, the actress and writer Carrie Fisher.

The Broadway League says the lights will be dimmed for one minute at 7:45 p.m.

Photos: Debbie Reynolds | Carrie Fisher | Carrie & Debbie Through The Years | Notable Deaths 2016

Reynolds and Fisher both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of “Irene,” which earned Reynolds a Tony Award nomination. She also appeared on Broadway in “Woman of the Year” and the musical revue “Debbie.”

Fisher’s Broadway credits include her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking,” “Agnes of God” and “Censored Scenes From King Kong.”

“Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were entertainment legends who delighted fans around the world on stage, on screen and on the page,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Their unmistakable bond and ability to make audiences laugh, cry, sing and think will be remembered by all those they touched. Our sincere thoughts are with their family, friends, colleagues and fans.”

Reynolds died Dec. 28 at the age of 84, a day after her daughter died at the age of 60.

They are survived by Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter and Reynolds’ granddaughter and Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)