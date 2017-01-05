She Wouldn’t Give Up Without A Fight; Brooklyn Woman Struggles With Muggers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery caught on camera shows an elderly victim who wouldn’t give up without a fight.

On Thursday, police were looking for the thieves who got away.

It’s surveillance video that highlights the sheer determination of 68-year-old Jadwiga Polionis.

The Borough Park resident tried to fight off two robbers after they approached her from behind, grabbed her pocket-book, and knocked her to the ground.

“I coughed, pain me here,” Polionis told CBS2’s Jessica Borg, “My ribs.”

Even on the ground — in pain, and with her glasses broken — she struggled to hold on to her purse.

In what seemed like a flash to her, the men managed to get away with her bag — stealing $300 in cash and other valuable items in her wallet.

“Credit cards, driver’s license, Metro Card,” she said.

It happened on 16th Ave and 42nd Street in Borough Park. Polionis was returning home at 7:25 at night.

She’s lived there for the past 25 years, after coming here from Poland, and has never had a problem.

Others said they never felt in danger either.

“I think it is a safe neighborhood,” one resident said.

Surveillance video on the residential building captured the robbery. It happened on a busy block with businesses and apartments on both sides.

Because of that video police got a good look at the suspect’s faces.

In general police recommend complying with robbers and handing over your bag for your own safety.

Polionis said while detectives investigate, she hasn’t lost her sense of humor or her strong will, but she no longer carries a purse.

“Now, I have a different place for my important documents and money. No pocketbooks, heehee,” she said.

It might be the safest choice.