Teen Charged With Trying To Rape Woman In Ditmas Park Elevator

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teen was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rape a woman in an elevator in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn.
Marck Beaubrun, 18, of Brooklyn, was charged with rape, robbery, burglary, sexual abuse and assault in the New Year’s Day incident, police said.
Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect was seen making small talk before the 22-year-old victim opened the door and he followed her in.
Police said once inside the elevator of the building, the man started to grab the woman before throwing her to the ground and trying to take off her pants. The young woman kicked him back and was able to fight him off — and neighbors in the lobby heard her screams for help during the New Year’s Day attack.
“When I came downstairs, she was hollering and screaming and running out the building, so I asked her was wrong and she said someone tried to rape her in the elevator,” building resident Chana Williams told CBS2, “and then her boyfriend came downstairs to look but by this time it was too late because she started yelling and he ran.”
“I feel really mad because these are nice people,” said building supervisor Jose Muniz.