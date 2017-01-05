Man Sentenced To 52 Years-To-Life In Prison After Attacking 3 Women In 1 Day In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 57-year-old man was sentenced to 52 years-to-life in prison after attacking three women in one night in 2015 in Harlem.

“Edward Major has violent felony convictions dating back to the 1980s, and our city if safer with him off of the streets,” District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. said in a statement.

A jury convicted Major of a violent spree of assaults that began around 7:45 p.m. the night of April 1, 2015. Major was walking on West 111th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue when he punched a woman he was passing in the face, knocking her to the ground, prosecutors said. He hit her again while she was down and yelled at her, prosecutors said. The woman was able to call 911 and provide a description.

Just 40 minutes later, Major followed a 59-year-old woman into the lobby of her apartment building less than a block away, prosecutors said. Surveillance video captured his attack on her, in which he punched her in the head, knocked her to the ground, and then punched and kicked her repeatedly, according to prosecutors. When the woman started to stand up, Major came back and attacked her again, prosecutors said.

Just 10 minutes later, another woman was attacked on West 112th Street. Major jumped out at her from behind a parked car and punched her repeatedly, knocking her to the ground and continuing to attack her, prosecutors said.

Police patrolling the area spotted Major, who matched the description of the suspect they were looking for. All three victims identified him.

“I thank the survivors in this case for summoning the courage to testify, and my office’s prosecutors for ensuring this defendant can’t harm innocent New Yorkers again,” Vance said.