Tractor-Trailers Hauling Vehicles To Huntington Dealerships Cause Safety Concerns, Residents Say

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Huge tractor-trailers hauling cars and trucks across the country are causing parking problems on Long Island, and some residents say they fear for the safety of their families.

Faren Magee stood on her South Huntington front porch fuming. She told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan the tractor-trailers block her quiet, residential street multiple times a day to drop off and haul away vehicles at the car dealerships that surround Floral Avenue.

“We’ve asked for it for years. We’ve asked for no commercial traffic. We’ve asked for ‘no parking’ signs,” Magee said.

Neighbors have been snapping photos this week, claiming that for more than a decade they have begged police and the car dealers to do something before someone gets hurt.

“No emergency vehicles would have been able to get through, our school buses are having to back up onto this dangerous road where there’s a curve,” Magee said.

One of the dealerships has been there since 1938 and has a variance allowing the car carriers temporary parking. But multiple others and a car wash use the street as their private parking lot, Magee claims.

Police have issued summonses for excessive loitering. Dealerships tell the town the laws are simply too vague.

“In the town of Huntington, we want all of our businesses to thrive. However, we cannot do it on the backs of the neighbors,” Councilwoman Tracey Edwards said.

Leaders there said they are now researching to see if changes to the town’s code can create a safe and fair solution.

CBS2 reached out to the Huntington dealerships. Owners said they don’t want to speak about the parking issues until they meet with the town council.