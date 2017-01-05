Lowest Tickets On Secondary Market For Giants-Packers $103

Ryan Mayer

The New York Giants travel to Lambeau Field this weekend to once again match up with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs. This time around, the game has generated the second highest get-in price of the Wild Card weekend slate of games at $103, according to Vivid Seats.

While the price just to get into the stadium is among the highest of the four games, the median price for tickets is still fairly manageable at $125. So, if you can find a way to get yourself to Green Bay this weekend, you should be able to get a decent price on tickets.

The Giants will be looking to get revenge after the Packers took the regular season matchup between the two teams, 23-16, at Lambeau Field. Quarterbacks Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers both struggled in that game with Manning being held under 200 yards with just one touchdown, while Rodgers threw for two scores but also had two interceptions. The Packers were able to hold star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to just five receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. Repeating that performance will be difficult for a Green Bay team that has suffered multiple significant injuries in its secondary.

Kickoff from Lambeau is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.