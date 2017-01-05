Mom Convicted In 1991 Murder Of 5-Year-Old Son To Be Sentenced In New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 is about to learn her fate.
Michelle Lodzinski is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. The Port St. Lucie woman was convicted of murder and faces a possible life sentence.
Lodzinski initially was due to be sentenced last August. But that was delayed after her attorney filed a motion saying she should either be acquitted or get a new trial, claiming prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence.
A judge rejected that request in October.
Lodzinski was convicted of killing Timothy Wiltsey.
She has denied any role in the boy’s death. Lodzinski said he disappeared from a carnival in Sayerville, then later claimed he was abducted.
The boy’s remains were found in 1992 in a marshy area in Raritan Center.
Lodzinski was charged in 2014 after witnesses identified a blanket found near the boy’s body.
