N.J. High School Wrestler Recovering After Cardiac Arrest Thanks To Quick Thinking From Coaches

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The right people with the right equipment saved the life of a young athlete in New Jersey.

Donovan Catholic High School junior Brandon Gonzalez had just won a wresting match but instead of celebrating, he didn’t get up from the mat. That’s when head coach Dr. Steve Glawson knew something was terribly wrong, CBS2’s Nancy Espinosa reported.

“He was breathing, but not really responsive. Dilated pupils,” Glawson said.

Gonzalez was still laying on his opponent, and as the referee went to separate the two wrestlers, Glawson and a team of professionals sprang into action.

“It was OK we’ve got to shock this guy,” Glawson said.

They all worked to revive Gonzalez with an AED.

When asked what would have happened if the device wasn’t there, the coach replied, “Oh no, he’d be dead.”

Toms River North assistant wrestling coach Josh Huber also jumped in to help.

“We realized that he was in cardiac arrest. We looked, listened and felt. He had no pulse, and I went right into compressions at that point,” Huber said.

The 26-year-old is also a lifeguard and remembered seeing the defibrillator before the match, never thinking he would have to use it.

“It’s just good to have people that you know can react and get there. Most people panic and you know don’t know what to do,” Huber said.

Gonzalez was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was scheduled to undergo further testing Thursday. CBS2 spoke with him on the phone, and he said he’s expecting to get back on the mat.

His coach had a message for the young athlete.

“Brandon, hang in there, whether he continues on to wrestle, which he wants to, but I’ll know whether doctors will allow him,” Glawson said. “He’s just a fine young man.”

The hometown heroes were in the right place at the right time.