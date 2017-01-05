NTSB Official Says LIRR Train Crash Investigation Could Take Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Investigators say it could take days before it is known why a Long Island Rail Road train crashed at the end of a track as it pulled into Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, inuring more than 100 people.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jim Southworth said it will take three to seven days to investigate the accident scene before they determine what caused it.

PHOTOS: LIRR Train Crash In Brooklyn

He said event recorders have been recovered and the train’s engineer has undergone drug testing. The results of that testing aren’t known yet.

“The most important thing we want to do now is get a chance to talk to the people who can tell us perhaps what happened. That’s the engineer and the conductor,” Southworth said.

About 430 people were on board the train when it pulled into the terminal around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the train failed to stop and plowed through the bumping block at the end of the track, destroying it.

The impact lifted the front of the train off the track and sent it smashing into a small structure, apparently a work area. A rail pierced the floor of a train car, authorities said.

Many on board the train had been standing as they prepared to get off at the last stop. Some described a large jolt that sent people flying.

“The people right in front of me all fell down like dominoes. They were all like piled on top of each other,” said passenger David Spier of Cedarhurst.

“It was no warning of any sort,” said passenger David Feit. “It just ran through the end of the line.”

“Everyone in front of me was actually doing a head jerk and falling,” said passenger Robert Fried.

“I was getting up from my seat and there was a loud impact and I flew forward and then flew backward,” a passenger named Amanda said.

Officials said 104 people suffered non-life threatening injuries, with the most serious being a broken leg.

“Luckily, all things considered, this was a relatively minor accident,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Thomas Prendergast said there is “a signal system that controls (trains) coming in at limited speeds. But when you’re getting to the end it’s the locomotive engineer’s responsibility. And the train’s brakes have to work. All those things have to be looked at in the investigation.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)