Seen At 11: Want To Make Life Easier In 2017? These Products Can Help

January 5, 2017 11:25 PM
Filed Under: Best Products, CoCo Mat Pillow, Cubii, Dolfi, Jamie Miles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the beginning of a new year, and if making life easier is one of your resolutions then help is on the way.

CBS2’s Kristine Johnson looked at a barrage of new products that share a common goal — making 2017 ‘the year of convenience.’

Dolfi is the world’s smallest washing device. The makers of the $89 gadget want to keep you out of the laundromat in 2017.

“The heart of the device is a powerful transducer that creates and emits ultrasonic waves,” a spokesman explained. “Just put your clothes in any sink or waterproof container, add detergent.”

Those ultrasonic waves are what actually clean the clothes, the manufacturer explained.

“Definitely, convenience and ease of use is key,” said Jamie Miles of Best Products.

Miles said products designed to help meet goals will be the biggest hit in the new year.

“Whether it’s workout goals or healthy eating goals or sleep goals,” Miles said.

Take for example, the Coco Mat Pillow.

“You can customize them, if you want it a little softer, harder, or increased neck support,” Miles explained.

The pillow is made with zippered pockets stuffed with plant materials like coconut fibers, seaweed, and eucalyptus leaves. There are twelve options which start at $119, and a computer program will help you figure out which one is best for you.

The best way to recharge your fitness routine, according to Miles, is with the Cubii — an under the desk elliptical, for $350.

“You can multi-task, and in the mean time you are hitting your workout goals for the day, and it syncs with your smartphone,” Miles said.

Other convenient products debuting this year include self assembling furniture, a fitness tracker that captures a 3D scan of your body, and a light bulb that promises to last up to 10,000 hrs which is ten times as long as an incandescent bulb.

“In 2017 it’s really easy to make lofty resolutions that you can’t meet. These products will make it really easy to maintain your goals and not over-complicate your life.

 

 

