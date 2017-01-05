US Intelligence Officials: Russia Poses Serious Cyberthreat

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia poses a major and growing threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic and commercial operations as well as America’s critical infrastructure.

National Intelligence Director James Clapper and other intelligence officials are testifying at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing focused on Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

They say Russia is among at least 30 nations that are developing capabilities to launch cyberattacks.

“Both the government and the private sector have done a lot to improve cyber security and our collective security is better, but it’s still not good enough,” Clapper said. “Our federal partners are stepping up their effort with the private sector, but sharing of what they have remains uneven.”

U.S. intelligence services have concluded that Russian civil and military intelligence services used hacking to interfere in the election process.

But President-elect Donald Trump has expressed skepticism that Russia was behind the election hacking.

Clapper also said he won’t discuss details about the Obama administration’s comprehensive report on Russian interference in the election.

He said he understands there is enormous public interest in the report’s conclusions and said an unclassified version of the report will be publicly released next week.

Clapper said Congress will also be briefed on the report early next week. The classified version of the report was delivered to President Barack Obama on Thursday.

