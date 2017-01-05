Snow Could Slow Friday Commute In Parts Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Snow could cause slippery travel during Friday’s commute in parts of Tri-State area.
Forecasters say the snow should begin to fall on Thursday night and end before the morning commute starts. Forecasters are calling for a coating of snow to 2 inches, although up to 3 inches are possible along the coast.
On Long Island, officials say crews will be pretreating roadways in Nassau County with brine to prevent black ice from forming as the temperature drops.
The county also has 23,700 tons of road salt and 2,370 tons of road sand on hand.
Motorists are urged to use caution.
To check the current forecast, click here.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)