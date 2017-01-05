‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Quiet NYCFC Offseason So Far

January 5, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks and Roberto Abramowitz look at the first two opponents on New York City FC’s 2017 schedule and review the team’s needs, with only two new players signed to date.

The guys also discuss the roster for the U.S. men’s national team’s January camp, the U.S. women’s national team and development issues.

To listen to the podcast, click on the audio player below.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks and @tkolker

