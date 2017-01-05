Massive Manhunt Underway On Staten Island After Police-Involved Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive manhunt is underway on Staten Island for a suspect following an early morning police-involved shooting that left another armed man injured, the NYPD said Thursday.

It all happened around 1:10 a.m. as an NYPD sergeant and a police officer were responding to calls about shots fired in the area of Kreischer and Androvette streets in the Charleston section.

When officers arrived, police said a 26-year-old man wearing a bullet-proof vest came out from behind a building and pointed a 9mm handgun towards the officers. Police then fired multiple shots and hit the man three times in the leg and in the left arm.

“There may be evidence that he was also struck in the vest, although we haven’t fully examined the vest at this time because it is still a part of the crime scene,” NYPD Assistant Chief Edward DeLatorre said.

A second man was seen running into the woods during the confrontation, sparking the manhunt.

“As we followed into the woods and canvassed the area, we recovered what appears to be an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, evidence of several shells that may have been fired in that area in the woods, which is right off the street itself, and a hunting knife. A large hunting knife,” DeLatorre said.

Two people were taken into custody for questioning, but one has since been released. Police said they are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Police described that suspect as a white man around the age of 25 who was seen wearing a brown, canvass waist-length jacket.

Police released pictures of the weapons and the ballistic vest that they say were recovered at the scene.

The suspect who was injured was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two officers involved are doing well and were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-88-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.