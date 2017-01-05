Manhunt On Staten Island Following Police Shootout That Left Suspect Wounded

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive manhunt is underway on Staten Island for a suspect following an early morning shootout that left another suspect injured.
Police were called to the Charleston section of Staten Island around 1:15 a.m. Thursday about shots fired and got into a gunfight with one suspect, a 26-year-old man, who was shot in the leg and the arm.
That suspect had a gun and tactical gear and that’s when police realized they needed backup and brought in the Emergency Services Unit, the Harbor Unit and helicopters to search the area after a second suspect was able to flee the scene.
About four hours later, a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, but police are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene.
Sources confirm the two officers involved are doing well and were taken to the hospital to be checked out, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reports.
The investigation in ongoing.