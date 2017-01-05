Wi-Fi, Cell Service Across Underground Subway Stations Arrives Years Ahead Of Time

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wi-fi has been installed in all underground subway stations years ahead of schedule, and cellphone coverage on all four major carriers will also soon be in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Thursday.
Cuomo announced that cellphone coverage for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available across underground subway stations as of this coming Monday, a year ahead of schedule.
Wi-fi has already been installed in all underground stations a full two years ahead of schedule, Cuomo’s office said.
Cuomo’s office said the early delivery on the services by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority comes in response to Cuomo’s directive at the beginning of last year to accelerate the project.
“By bringing wi-fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation,” Cuomo said in a news release. “This will better connect New Yorkers who are on-the-go and build on our vision to reimagine the country’s busiest transportation network for the future. I thank all of our partners.”
Added MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast, “Connectivity is a big deal for our customers, and we’re thrilled to be delivering these vital services so far ahead of schedule.”
The connectivity upgrade comes shortly after the opening of three stops on the new Second Avenue Subway extension of the Q Train on the Upper East Side.