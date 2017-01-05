CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Wi-Fi, Cell Service Across Underground Subway Stations Arrives Years Ahead Of Time

January 5, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: Subway Cellphone Service, Subway Wi-Fi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wi-fi has been installed in all underground subway stations years ahead of schedule, and cellphone coverage on all four major carriers will also soon be in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Thursday.

Cuomo announced that cellphone coverage for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available across underground subway stations as of this coming Monday, a year ahead of schedule.

Wi-fi has already been installed in all underground stations a full two years ahead of schedule, Cuomo’s office said.

Cuomo’s office said the early delivery on the services by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority comes in response to Cuomo’s directive at the beginning of last year to accelerate the project.

“By bringing wi-fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation,” Cuomo said in a news release. “This will better connect New Yorkers who are on-the-go and build on our vision to reimagine the country’s busiest transportation network for the future. I thank all of our partners.”

Added MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast, “Connectivity is a big deal for our customers, and we’re thrilled to be delivering these vital services so far ahead of schedule.”

The connectivity upgrade comes shortly after the opening of three stops on the new Second Avenue Subway extension of the Q Train on the Upper East Side.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia