Board Rejects Demolition Of ‘The Watcher’ House In Westfield, New Jersey

WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Planning board members unanimously rejected a plan to demolish a New Jersey home whose owners say they were stalked by an anonymous creepy-letter writer known as “The Watcher.”

Residents who live near the home in Westfield told the board on Wednesday night that the house was “magnificent” and “beautiful” and razing it would destroy their block.

Derek and Maria Broaddus had proposed replacing the house with two homes because they said they cannot move into the existing house. Shortly after buying the six-bedroom house for nearly $1.4 million in 2014, the couple, who have three children, said they received three threatening letters from a stalker calling himself “The Watcher.”

They claim one of the letters read: “Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them too (sic) me.”

The family said “The Watcher” claimed the home “has been the subject of my family for decades,” and “I have been put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming,” CBS2 reported.

The owners claim other letters asked, “Have they found out what’s in the walls yet?” and “I am pleased to know your names now, and the name of the young blood you have brought to me.”

The previous owners, John and Andrea Woods, say the account is fiction and want a lawsuit filed by the current owners dismissed.

The Woods said in a court filing that they received a single anonymous note days before the closing, but they deny the note was disturbing or claimed an ownership right to the home.

