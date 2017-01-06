CBS2_header-logo
1/6 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 6, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

The remainder of the afternoon’s just cold with some breaks of sunshine. Highs today will be similar to that of yesterday in the low to mid 30’s.

1/6 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Temps will dip a little more tonight as we usher in an even colder air mass. And in the last few hours before daybreak, there’s even a chance of a little snow well to our south. Lows will be in the mid and low 20’s.

1/6 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Snow will spread across our southeast suburbs tomorrow with potentially several inches of snow possible. With the city on the fringe, we’re likely to see some snow, but it looks to be on the light end at this point with accumulations of a dusting to an inch or two. Highs tomorrow will be even colder in the upper 20’s.

As for Sunday, it’s just cold and blustery with wind chills stuck in the teens!

