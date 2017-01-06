Boomer & Carton: NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Finally on Friday, Boomer & Carton got to the wildly popular segment of the program where they offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread. They are as follows:
Wild Card Weekend:
1. — Raiders (+3.5) @ Texans — Boomer: Texans; Craig: Raiders
2. — Lions (+8) @ Seahawks — Boomer: Lions; Craig: Lions
3. — Dolphins (+10) @ Steelers — Boomer: Steelers; Craig: Steelers
4. — Giants (+4.5) @ Packers — Boomer: Giants; Craig: Giants
Boomer’s TEASER: Texans (+6.5) / Giants (+14.5) / Steelers (Pick’Em)
Here are the guys’ records for last week/season: Boomer: 1-2-0 (22-25-2), Craig: 1-2-0 (25-21-3). So do with the above information whatever you see fit and ‘May The Force Be With You’…