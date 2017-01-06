Arrest Made In Deadly Bronx Multi-Vehicle Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx has been arrested.
The crash happened Thursday night at Boston Road and Wallace Avenue in the Allerton section.
Police said a Toyota Camry heading south on Boston Road swerved into the northbound lane, striking a Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
Both vehicles then smashed into an empty parked sport-utility vehicle, that ended up being knocked up onto a bench.
A 21-year-old man, identified as Christopher Hulse of the Bronx, was killed and four other people were injured.
The driver of the Toyota fled the scene, but police later tracked him down at Jacobi Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment for minor injuries, according to the NYPD.
The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.