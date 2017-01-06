Cardinal Tobin To Be Installed As Leader Of Newark Archdiocese

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 1.5 million Roman Catholics in the Newark archdiocese are preparing to welcome a cardinal as their new shepherd.

A Mass will be celebrated Friday to install Cardinal Joseph Tobin as the sixth archbishop of Newark. Tobin succeeds Archbishop John Myers, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in July.

Meyers has been criticized for allegedly mishandling sex-abuse cases and spending lavishly on his retirement home.

Pope Francis elevated Tobin to cardinal in November. He is the first cardinal in the 163-year history of the archdiocese.

Tobin was the archbishop of Indianapolis, where he opposed Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who wanted to prevent Syrian refugees from settling in the state. Pence is now vice president-elect.

Tobin, 60, grew up in a big Irish Catholic family. He was born and raised in Detroit with eight sisters and four brothers.

The cardinal will reside in a residence with other priests, but he said most of his time will be spent out on the road visiting parishes across our state.

Tobin’s installation as archbishop is at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

The Newark archdiocese serves Roman Catholics in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)