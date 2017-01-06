Cuomo Calls For Stronger New York State Laws Against Cybercrimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to strengthen New York state laws against computer hacking, identity theft, and other cybercrimes.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, the proposals are part of Cuomo’s larger agenda for the year, which he plans to detail in a series of speeches around the state beginning Monday.
Under his plan, cybercrime and identity theft laws would be strengthened and modernized.
The recommendations would enhance the criminal penalties for tampering with a computer or using a computer to steal the identities of large groups of individuals.
Currently, the penalties for inflecting $5 million in damage through computer tampering are the same as those for inflicting $50,000.
New legislation would ensure penalties reflect their severity.
Cuomo is also calling for the creation of a new cyber incident response team to help state agencies prevent and respond to cyber attacks.
Cuomo on Friday said computer hacking and cybercriminals represent an “ever-increasing threat” to New York and to the privacy and financial health of citizens.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)