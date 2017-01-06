Doctor Who Delivered Long Island Couple Delivers Their Son Decades Later

MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island family recently welcomed its second child into the world, sharing a special connection with the doctor who delivered him.

A week ago, Dylan Tepfer was born at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where Dr. Henry Prince has been delivering babies since 1981 — 5,000 of them.

But Dylan’s birth was a particularly special moment for his parents, Scott and Lisa Tepfer, and Prince, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

“It’s just so rare and one of a kind, and it’s such a special story to all of us,” Lisa said.

The good doctor delivered Scott in the hospital 34 years ago in 1982. Then a year later, he delivered Lisa in 1983.

Thirty three years later through sheer happenstance and coincidence, the two met, fell in love and got married. Along the way, they each discovered the love of their life was brought to life by the same man.

“That it was the same exact doctor and the same hospital was just amazing,” Lisa said.

Lisa, who is a nurse in the hospital’s delivery room working alongside Prince, said the remarkable story came to light when she was talking with Scott’s mother.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Scott said. “It made it feel more like we were meant to be together.”

So of course, when Lisa and Scott were pregnant with their second child, they knew they wanted Prince to do the delivery. However, that only happened through another coincidence.

“The fact that I just went into labor when he was on call. It just was another piece that it was meant to be,” she said.

It’s a story the couple will surely tell Dylan when he gets older — one of love, legacy and a charming tradition.

“It just closes the loop. It’s really phenomenal,” Prince said.

The parents said their other son, Ryan, was not delivered by the doctor, but only because Prince was with his daughter who was having a baby of her own at the time.