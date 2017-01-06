Suspected Fort Lauderdale Shooter Esteban Santiago: Five Fast Facts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lone gunman opened fire inside the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday afternoon, killing five people and wounding at least eight, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

What do we know about him so far?

1. He has ties to the Tri-State area.

Santiago was born in Woodbury, New Jersey, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

2. He was living in Alaska.

Santiago was most recently a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, according to Anchorage police.

3. He has ties to the military.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Florida) said the suspect was carrying a military ID.

“We don’t know if that’s active, if that’s another family member’s ID. We’ll have to determine that,” Nelson said.

4. He got the gun from his checked luggage.

Santiago got the gun out of a checked bag, loaded it in a bathroom and started shooting, according to a county official.

It is legal for airline passengers to carry guns and ammunition as long as the firearms are put in a checked bag – not in a carry-on – and are unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container. Guns must be declared to the airline at check-in.

But Air Canada said they have no record of a passenger by that name or anyone checking guns on any flight.

5. He may have recently contacted the FBI.

A man matching Santiago’s description and believed to have been Santiago walked into FBI offices in Anchorage two months ago, claiming the government was forcing him to watch ISIS videos, sources told CBS News. Apparently, agents were so concerned about Santiago, they brought him to a mental hospital, CBS News’ Scott Pelley reported.