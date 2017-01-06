At Least 3 People Dead In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting; Suspect In Custody

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — At least three people have been killed and several others have been injured in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, CBS News is reporting.

A suspect is in custody, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Friday at the airport, which is about 30 miles north of Miami.

Airport officials only said there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, which is home to Delta and Air Canada flights.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Video from the airport showed passengers walking on the tarmac after being let off planes.

Former White House Press Secretary Air Fleischer was at the airport at the time of the incident.

“I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running,” he wrote on Twitter.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

About 15 minutes later, Fleischer wrote, “All seems calm now but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am.”

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

