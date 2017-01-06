5 Dead, 8 Injured In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting | Suspect From New Jersey | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Videos: Gunman Kills 5 People At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

January 6, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Esteban Santiago, Fort Lauderdale, Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Five people were killed, and eight more were injured, when a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday.

Photos: 5 Killed By Gunman At Fort Lauderdale Airport

The suspected gunman was in police custody late Friday afternoon. Authorities said the shooter was a passenger on a Air Canada flight and was traveling with a checked gun.

View the videos below to catch up on the day’s events…

Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Shooting Suspect Identified As Esteban Santiago

Sen. Nelson: Shooter Selected ‘Soft Target’

Authorities: Scene Is Considered Fluid And Active

Witness: Entire Incident Took Just 45 Seconds

Gunman Opens Fire At Ft. Lauderdale Baggage Claim

Florida Governor Rick Scott Gives Update From Ft. Lauderdale

Shooting May Have Been Sparked By Fight On Flight

Ft. Lauderdale Passengers Land At LaGuardia

