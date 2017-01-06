Greenwich Hospital Sued By Couple Whose Newborn Died

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut couple whose infant daughter died in the delivery room is suing Greenwich Hospital.
The suit filed in Stamford Superior Court by Lauren Sorgen and her husband, Grant Gulyassy, said “failure to institute appropriate policies and procedures” led to the death of Myriam Grace Gulyassy in June 2015. The infant’s twin brother was successfully delivered.
The Greenwich Time reports that the lawsuit also alleges that hospital staff did not properly monitor the girl’s heartbeat, and did not perform a cesarean section in time. The suit says the baby died of oxygen deprivation.
“There was no reason to wait,” Peter Dryer, attorney for the couple, told WCBS 880’s Fran Schneidau. “They didn’t monitor the child during the three-plus hours the mom was there in the hospital and the baby died.”
The couple is seeking unspecified damages.
The hospital in a statement said while it cannot comment on pending litigation, after the death it “instituted additional measures related to high-risk pregnancies.”
