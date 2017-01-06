CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Greenwich Hospital Sued By Couple Whose Newborn Died

January 6, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Fran Schneidau, Greenwich Hospital

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut couple whose infant daughter died in the delivery room is suing Greenwich Hospital.

The suit filed in Stamford Superior Court by Lauren Sorgen and her husband, Grant Gulyassy, said “failure to institute appropriate policies and procedures” led to the death of Myriam Grace Gulyassy in June 2015. The infant’s twin brother was successfully delivered.

The Greenwich Time reports that the lawsuit also alleges that hospital staff did not properly monitor the girl’s heartbeat, and did not perform a cesarean section in time. The suit says the baby died of oxygen deprivation.

“There was no reason to wait,” Peter Dryer, attorney for the couple, told WCBS 880’s Fran Schneidau. “They didn’t monitor the child during the three-plus hours the mom was there in the hospital and the baby died.”

The couple is seeking unspecified damages.

The hospital in a statement said while it cannot comment on pending litigation, after the death it “instituted additional measures related to high-risk pregnancies.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia