CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
FT. LAUDERDALE LATEST: 5 Dead, 8 Injured In Airport Shooting | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Experimental Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Fight Against Herpes

January 6, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez, herpes, Rational Vaccines, Theraxx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been a possible breakthrough for the millions of Americans suffering with herpes outbreaks.

An experimental vaccine is proving to be extremely effective at reducing or even eliminating the painful outbreaks.

As TV 10/55’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, the manufacturers said this could be close to a cure.

“It’s been two to three outbreaks a month for 20 plus years,” Richard Mancuso said.

Mancuso has been suffering with severe herpes flare ups ever since he was infected as a young man in his 20s. Like many sufferers, the painful blisters can actually breakout almost anywhere. He gets them around his eyes and mouth as well as the original area.

“You don’t just suffer at the area, your whole body suffers. You are sore and have headaches,” he said.

That’s what led Richard to volunteer for a clinical trial of a vaccine to reduce or eliminate the painful outbreaks.

It’s called Theraax, and is made by the biotech company ‘Rational Vaccines.’

“It’s a live, attinuated virus similar to the chicken pox vaccine that’s in the market now. And what we’ve done is truncated the virus, weakened it so it can’t cause infection, but it’s a close enough version of the full virus that the immune system can recognize and go after it,” CEO Agustin Fernandez explained.

The phase one clinical trial tested the vaccine on 20 patients who had both types of herpes virus — oral and genital. They got three shots, a month apart, and even though the trials were only designed to show that the vaccine was safe, the company said it achieved some remarkable results.

“We observed a significant reduction of symptoms, 65 percent of the patients achieved complete remission. The other 20 percent, the outbreaks were reduced maybe two-thirds or more,” Fernandez said.

Richard was part of the trial. He’s gone from several outbreaks a month to just one minor one in 6 months.

“I pretty much got my life back. My health back, and my life back. It’s not a constant reminder anymore,” he said.

The company is now starting a phase 2 efficacy and dosage trial, but FDA approval for vaccines is a long process, so they expect the vaccine to first be available in the Caribbean and Mexico where Americans may be able to get it.

According to the CDC, herpes outbreaks are a major cause of blindness, encepalitis, and death in newborns.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia